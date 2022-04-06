Clown Show: COVID Czar Says We Need to Jab the World

Biden’s COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients wants the US to supply COVID-19 vaccines to the ENTIRE WORLD. Obviously, the cost is not a factor in his mind.

He was quite disappointed it wasn’t in the outlandishly expensive spending bill.

WE NEED TO JAB THE WORLD

“It is a real disappointment that there’s no global funding in this bill. This virus knows no borders, and it’s in our national interest to vaccinate the world and protect against possible new variants,” Zients said Tuesday during a briefing at the White House.

No, it’s not in our national interest. What is in our national interest is to close off the border, not go to war. And we should start cutting the budget. What do you think?

Senators agreed to add another $10 billion in funding for the federal government’s COVID-19 response program. The COV money is widely used for more socialist giveaways as if printing fake money doesn’t take its toll.

“Without additional funding for a global response, we won’t have resources to help get more shots in arms in countries in need,” Zients said.

HE NEEDS BILLIONS OF DOLLARS MORE

Biden Covid coordinator, Jeff Zients (@WHCOVIDResponse) threatens “immediate consequences” if Congress doesn’t allocate billions more for “Covid" pic.twitter.com/1lWD1NYRHI — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 29, 2022

He said he’s out of money. Then Biden should stop using the money for other items on his wishlist.

He continued, saying that due to the lack of funding, the United States will be “forced to scale back” certain types of treatment such as oxygen therapy and other supplies to other countries, said Zients. “Our global genomic sequencing capabilities will fall off, and that undermines our ability to detect emerging variants beyond our borders,” he added.

The US already sent 500 million vaccine doses to over 100 countries so far.

He also said there would be no changes in international travel plans so mask up if you take a flight. The czar won’t lift the unnecessary mandate. The control freaks want to keep their foot in that door.

Zients is now leaving the job a year after he took it. He’s a Dr. Fauci tool. His deputy Natalie Quillian is also leaving.

He thinks the ‘President’s’ COVID plan is working:

White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients: "The President's COVID plan is clearly working." pic.twitter.com/1ugfM7yuhG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 16, 2022

