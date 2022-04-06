“White Rage” Expert Milley Plans for Long, Protracted War(s)

As the world becomes more unstable, the “potential for significant international conflict is increasing, not decreasing,” a WOKE US military officer told lawmakers on Tuesday.

Socialist Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and socialist chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, defended the $773 billion budget of the US Department of Defense for the fiscal year 2023 at a grueling House Armed Services Committee hearing.

Russia and China come up frequently.

Milley dubbed Russia’s attack on Ukraine “the greatest threat to peace and security of Europe and perhaps the world” in his 42 years serving in the US military. However, it was “heartening” to see the world rally around Ukraine, he added.

A LONG PROTRACTED AND EXPENSIVE WAR AHEAD

According to Milley, “I think it’s at least measured in years… this is a very extended conflict that Russia has initiated. I think NATO, the U.S., Ukraine, and all of the allies and partners supporting Ukraine are going to be involved in this for quite some time,” he said. The nature of Milley’s remarks outlines what will likely become an insurgency/proxy war funded by the United States for years against Russia.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine is threatening to undermine not only European peace and stability but global peace and stability that my parents and a generation of Americans fought so hard to defend,” Milley said.

What about our borders and our sovereignty?

Milley is the man who wants to understand faux ‘white rage‘ and incorporates an anti-white hate curriculum in military training, including mandatory pronoun training. He admitted he betrayed Donald Trump to journalists and even contacted China to tell them we wouldn’t bomb them. More to the point, he gave us the Afghanistan surrender to 7th-century thugs.

Both military officials acknowledged that Washington has no defense against the hypersonic missiles that both Russia and China have successfully tested, but reassured the committee that the development of the “glide-phase interceptor,” a cutting-edge missile defense capable of countering hypersonic missiles, is proceeding apace.

Rep. Gaetz laced into Austin for this and Austin suggested falsely that they were ready with the missiles:

“I’m embarrassed by your leadership, I am not embarrassed for my country.” Rep. Matt Gaetz and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin got into a heated exchange during a House hearing looking at the 2023 defense budget request. pic.twitter.com/MaGxHSLhjL — The Hill (@thehill) April 5, 2022

We can’t fight a two-front war and win with people like Mark Milley, Secretary Lloyd Austin, and General McKenzie in charge.

WATCH MILLEY :

Did this guy star in Doctor Strangelove? https://t.co/Pdmtc18eeu — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) April 5, 2022

PATHETIC

King Barack Obama showed up at the White House and worked the room. Joe becomes yesterday’s news. Joe wandered aimlessly and tried to get Barack’s attention. At one point, he put his hand on Barack’s shoulder to no avail. No one noticed Joe.

This is our President-in-Name only, folks. He is a dull, wandering, friendless man who is allowing wars to start in the hands of incompetents. Obama came out of the shadows briefly for all to see. He’s a believer in a New World Order.

WATCH:

WE ALWAYS HAVE MAJOR KONG

This is barely stranger than having Joe as president.

