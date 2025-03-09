Clown World Around the World for a Saturday Night

By
M Dowling
-
2
26

Vienna looks a lot different from when I was there last. It looks like New York City during a rally.  Eventually, these nations adopting these unlike people will look like them. They don’t assimilate.

Clown world has men dressed as women dancing for Palestine and Lebanon. The people in Gaza or Lebanon would like to throw them off buildings or chop their heads off. You can’t make this stuff up.

Here are the Paris nutjobs.

Hamas nuts damage Trump’s golf course in Scotland.

The dancing Democrats:

Mean girls:


