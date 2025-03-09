Clown World Around the World for a Saturday Night

Vienna looks a lot different from when I was there last. It looks like New York City during a rally. Eventually, these nations adopting these unlike people will look like them. They don’t assimilate.

Genuine questions: Do you think that this is sustainable? Do you see a pathway for coexistence? https://t.co/iTq13JeDop — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) March 8, 2025

Clown world has men dressed as women dancing for Palestine and Lebanon. The people in Gaza or Lebanon would like to throw them off buildings or chop their heads off. You can’t make this stuff up.

LGBTQI+ activists and transgender men perform a street dance to show their support for Palestine and Lebanon while waving a transgender Palestine flag. pic.twitter.com/9aeZwjTwjy — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 8, 2025

Here are the Paris nutjobs.

Leftist nutjobs in Paris doing Nazi salutes while screaming ‘Heil Trump’ and ‘Heil Elon Musk.’ These people are beyond deranged. ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4jVxelPrsX — Clown World ™ (@ClownWorld_) March 8, 2025

Hamas nuts damage Trump’s golf course in Scotland.

TERROR: While Democrat NGOs target Tesla dealerships here in the US, Palestinian-funded Palestine Action are attacking Trump's Scottish golf course. pic.twitter.com/5xndL2GN6C — @amuse (@amuse) March 8, 2025

The dancing Democrats:

The Democrat Party is a group of Overemotional Theater Kids Who Are they Recruiting for Voters with a stunt like this 7 Year Old Little Girls ? pic.twitter.com/pXsCOCksUm — Culture War Report (@CultureWar2020) March 7, 2025

Mean girls:

Best comment wins ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/iRFb99Ogdn — Clown World ™ (@ClownWorld_) March 8, 2025

