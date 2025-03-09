Psychos Think Nuking Russia Is Funny

There is no shortage of psychos in the West. They are looking for war and to get us all blown up. The following man’s X page is all warmongering, boasting of nuking Russia out of existence.

Ironically, this is as Russia takes more land and Ukraine is barely hanging on.

These psychopaths would get us all killed given the chance https://t.co/VVUUlGqcmc — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 9, 2025

Psychos are very confusing. They claim Ukraine stands firm while Russia grinds itself down. So, they don’t need the US. Good news!

Trump claims Ukraine is collapsing (no cards), but the data tells another story: Ukraine stands firm while Russia grinds itself down, The Atlantic I’d add: if you judge by territory gained, Russia is winning; but by lives lost for that territory, the results are disastrous

1/ pic.twitter.com/Ki2JXdrldh — Tymofiy Mylovanov (@Mylovanov) March 8, 2025

They can’t make up their minds:

I really wish the Ukraine War enthusiasts would pick between "Russia will easily march through Europe if American taxpayers don't finance the war forever" and "ACKSHUALLY Russia is losing" instead of flipping back and forth every day. https://t.co/F6vMtjhiBZ — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 8, 2025

If they don’t want peace, the US is out of there.

BOOM! Trump on Russia-Ukraine War: "If they don't want to settle – we're OUT of there. Because we want them to settle. I'm doing this to stop death. Secondarily, way down the line, is money." pic.twitter.com/fSV3xgAnU8 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 7, 2025

