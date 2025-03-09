Psychos Think Nuking Russia Is Funny

By
M Dowling
-
1
24

There is no shortage of psychos in the West. They are looking for war and to get us all blown up. The following man’s X page is all warmongering, boasting of nuking Russia out of existence.

Ironically, this is as Russia takes more land and Ukraine is barely hanging on.

Psychos are very confusing. They claim Ukraine stands firm while Russia grinds itself down. So, they don’t need the US. Good news!

They can’t make up their minds:

If they don’t want peace, the US is out of there.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz