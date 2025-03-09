House of Reps Has Up to a Dozen Drunks and Dementia Patients

According to a NY Post report, up to a dozen members of Congress reportedly have mental faculties so diminished they can no longer do their jobs — with some even showing up drunk or stoned to cast votes.

That explains a lot.

And who knows about this and does nothing? We watched the country significantly harmed for four years because of a diminished president. Democrats didn’t care until they believed he couldn’t win.

“There’s no question that somewhere between six and a dozen of my colleagues are at a point where they’re … I think they don’t have the faculties to do their job,” Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn) told Politico, which spoke to 25 members of the House and Senate who spilled the tea on their unnamed colleagues.

Another Republican agreed.

People don’t know when to quit.

In addition to Biden, former California Sen. Dianne Feinstein held office despite being so diminished she was forced to cede power of attorney to her daughter. Texas Rep. Kay Granger — the powerful former chair of the House Appropriations Committee — was found in an assisted living facility last year after being AWOL for six months. She has dementia.

“Every time we do an 11 p.m. vote, a minority of the chamber has a zero blood alcohol content. Now, that’s different than voting drunk. I don’t think I’ve ever seen somebody demonstrably drunk on the floor,” Himes noted.

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) claimed to have seen one GOPer who “show[ed] up drunk” several times — and that “there were one or two Dems I thought might be high on something, but not drunk.”

Added Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY): “I would say DC is more like ‘Veep.’ We’ve had a couple of ‘Veep’ moments in my office.”

