Trump Grieves Over US Military Deaths & Injuries in Jordan

Former President Trump was deeply troubled about the deaths and injuries of our Special Forces military in Jordan and blamed Joe Biden.

Remember when we had low inflation (1.4% when he left office), low crime, a love of country, and no wars? It was only three years ago.

Three Special Forces were killed, and 25 were injured. The injuries could be devastating, and it’s horrible even thinking about what might have happened to them. It would never have happened if Biden hadn’t given billions of dollars to Iran and hundreds of millions to other groups who terrorize the region.

“The drone attack on a U.S. Military Installation in Jordan,” Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social, “killing 3 American Service members and wounding many more, marks a horrible day for America. My most profound sympathies go to the Families of the Brave Servicemembers we have lost. I ask all Americans to join me in praying for those who have been wounded.

“This brazen attack on the United States is yet another horrific and tragic consequence of Joe Biden’s weakness and surrender….

“Three years ago, Iran was weak, broke, and totally under control. Thanks to my Maximum Pressure policy, the Iranian Regime could barely scrape two dollars together to fund their terrorist proxies. Then Joe Biden came in and gave Iran billions of dollars, which the Regime has used to spread bloodshed and carnage throughout the Middle East.

“This attack would NEVER have happened if I was President, not even a chance – Just like the Iranian-backed Hamas attack on Israel would never have happened, the War in Ukraine would never have happened, and we would right now have Peace throughout the World. Instead, we are on the brink of World War 3…..

“This terrible day is yet more proof that we need an immediate return to PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH so that there will be no more chaos, no more destruction, and no more loss of precious American lives. Our Country cannot survive with Joe Biden as Commander in Chief.”

Biden’s clueless:

BIDEN (16 days ago): “I’ve already delivered the message to Iran. They know not to do anything.” Iran-backed terrorists just killed three U.S. service members and wounded dozens of others. pic.twitter.com/6VXFxSeawD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 28, 2024

Biden is busy claiming Donald Trump called our service members “losers,” which isn’t true. What he actually said was, “Our government treats them like suckers and losers.” It’s a pathetic lie.

Meanwhile, Biden’s getting our soldiers killed and injured.

You gave Iran billions of dollars. Iran just used it to kill Americans. https://t.co/u9PyfTdwHZ — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) January 28, 2024

Hamas and other groups in Gaza are holding American hostages, and Biden is saying nothing about it. Instead, he gave Hamas $100 million for humanitarian purposes. Hamas uses the money they confiscate for terror, and this administration knows that.

They’re morons or traitors. It’s hard to say.

Related