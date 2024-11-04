Joyless Will Ferrell Curses at and Threatens Trump Voters

M DOWLING
65

Kamala Harris’s last message to America is devoid of all joy. In fact, it’s downright threatening and hate-filled.

In a new Harris ad, the Elf actor Will Ferrell tells voters that if they don’t vote to keep President Trump out of office, he will hold them personally responsible when he wins. Actually, he said, “We will hold you personally responsible, Gary.”

“We” means Democrats.

He also said, “Shut the F*** up, Gary,” because he has a foul mouth. Somehow, I don’t find his argument convincing.

Harris uses Hollyweirdos and P Diddy partygoers and Epstein pals to laud her.

America’s in more trouble if Harris wins. She has only just begun to destroy America.

Harris pays off celebrities to entertain enough people so it looks like she’s popular. Everything is staged.


