Clown World General: Christians with Guns Are Just Like Hamas

Former NSA and CIA chief Michael Hayden, a hardcore leftist who is routinely nasty, claimed patriotic American Christians who own firearms are “no different” from Hamas terrorists.” That seems to be his Thanksgiving message.

On Wednesday, Michael Hayden responded to a post on X that juxtaposed two photos. One was of a woman holding an American flag, Bible, and handgun. The other was of Palestinian terrorist Reem Riyashi, who killed herself along with four Israelis in a 2004 suicide bombing. Hamas and the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade claimed the act of terror.

No different at all. https://t.co/ukHfLSxK02 — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) November 22, 2023

This is after Hamas terrorists slaughtered over 1200 Israelis.

In a recent social media post, the former spy chief called for Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville to be removed from the “human race.”

Last year, he claimed the GOP was more dangerous than Al Qaeda and ISIS. He said the GOP was the most “nihilistic, dangerous political force.”

Hayden works as an adviser for far-left NewsGuard. Newsguard is as bad as Media Matters, and they do work together. Newsguard pushes people toward far-left websites through attacks on conservatives. It is a form of censorship causing browsers and readers to blacklist them.

Hayden is one of the dirty 51 deep state officials who lied to Americans by falsely claiming Hunter Biden’s laptop was “Russian disinformation.”

And let’s not forget that he’s a CNN contributor.

