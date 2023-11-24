Police Lose Control of Dublin Riots After Immigrant Stabs Children

Officers and rioters clashed in Ireland’s capital as anger grew following the attack in Parnell Square East – which left three young children and two adults injured.
Five people, including three children, were stabbed near a school in Dublin, Ireland, on Thursday by a suspect whose identity has not yet been released. An Algerian immigrant is believed to be responsible, and it was allegedly a standalone. He allegedly has an Irish passport.
Three children and two adults were taken to a nearby hospital with stab wounds. At least one child and a 30-year-old caretaker are seriously injured.
Unbelievable scenes in Dublin. This is what happens when an imported foreigner stabs your children; then the state tries to silence your anger.
– Paul Golding
DUBLIN ON FIRE
-
The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement
In response, multiple riots broke out. Irish rioters set the Holiday Inn Express on rire in Dublin. That is where they are allegedly housing hundreds of illegal aliens.
Some say they are far-right and are protesting massive illegal immigration. Others are angry but haven’t taken to the streets.
Police said a “complete hooligan lunatic faction driven by far-right ideology” was behind violent protests in Dublin.
Officers with riot shields held back crowds in the city centre where a police car was set on fire.
The police appear to have lost control, and the army and tanks were brought in.
Ireland has been invaded before. Maybe they felt that was enough. Sentinel doesn’t support riots, but we don’t have context as to what they’ve gone through.
A lot of people are angry, and it goes far beyond the numbers rioting.
IRELAND – Don’t confuse the work of looting anarchists, with real citizen anger about uncontrolled migration.
Both of course, will lead to mandatory Digital ID and the faster roll out of facial recognition.
Problem, reaction.. solution
— Elander & the News (@ElanderNews) November 24, 2023
America under crazy Joe Biden is ruining the world. Globalists wouldn’t succeed without the downfall of the United States.
Meanwhile, in Dublin.
Has anyone noticed that the whole world has gone mad since Joe Biden stole the office of the presidency?
Is this all by accident? I don’t think so. pic.twitter.com/grAtbSLFbj
— suzy (@Suzy_1776) November 24, 2023
The culture will be destroyed if it’s not too late already.
Watch the reaction of people when they learn ‘Muhammad’ is now the most popular boys name in Galway, Irelandpic.twitter.com/AruJS3EGs9
— Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) November 23, 2023
#UPDATE: More videos from the riots currently underway in Dublin as military units enter the city. Multiple buildings and vehicles are up in flames, and several officers are injured, with stores being lootedpic.twitter.com/QkKipDcSbH
— Suhr Majesty ™ (@ULTRA_MAJESTY) November 23, 2023
Dublin Ireland
It’s happening
Civil Unrest is upon us
The Stabbings have Awakened the Sleeping Giant pic.twitter.com/rTRXK389uQ
— Culture War (@CultureWar2020) November 23, 2023
Dublin!
Ireland, time to stand up against the invaders and stand with our allies.
Your mistake was a noble one, but a mistake nonetheless. Glad to see the people are waking up.
Sad it took the stabbings of children to wake your woke. pic.twitter.com/exvNZnREt4
— CommonSenseFreedom (@realCSFreedom) November 23, 2023
A attack in Dublin city Irish Man, woman & three children stabbed in Parnell Square Dublin City Ireland . Waiting to see if they got who did this. Ireland is unsafe now the stabbings, rapes and murders being committed is horrendous. Government have a lot of questions to answer! pic.twitter.com/DynujCVbDZ
— Eoghan MacDonnchadha (@EoghanMacDonnc1) November 23, 2023
Ireland has had a welcoming open door policy. Not everyone is on board.
The World Economic Forum predicted this, which was easy to do. They set it up with the UN and other globalists, beginning with massive immigration of unvetted people not coming to assimilate.
Obama the stupid Kenyan njgger started this by bombing almost every country in Africa to stir the sand and jungle njggers up.
Simply disagreeing that we should be replaced by tens of millions of migrants gets us to be called ” far right extremists”
Disagreeing with leftists gets us called ” far right extremists”
Simply voting conservatives gets us called ” far right extremists”
They will not stop demonizing us until it becomes illegal to be a non-liberal.
Poets and journalists were imprisoned in Cuba simply for criticizing Fidel Castro… this is done in other nations where a tyrannical government is in charge such as in North Korea,
The USA under Democrat rule is turning into one of those places.
Our comments are watched by an AI system that sends red flag to the FBI or NSA or whom ever in this new Spanish inquisition is watching us.
Did you know even vaccine maker Moderna uses AI to spot anti vax comments on the internet? Your information is sent to them.
I know and I have known for years that we are being watched very closely.
The left is demonizing us a bit more everyday and they will not stop until being conservative is perceived as such an awful evil thing that people will vote for candidates who will make being a conservative ILLEGAL.
Why do you think Merrick Garland said ( but then lying trough his teeth denied) that parents in school meetings were domestic terrorists?
why do you thing Chris Wray said ( then lying trough his teeth denied) that church goers are domestic terrorists?
Why do you think Hillary and the MSM are constantly comparing Trump to Hitler and conservatives as as bad as Hamas?
They know they are very close to being able to make it illegal to be right wing…it is their goal.
In the 1940s and 1950s McCarthy was hunting down communists…well now it is our turn – us conservatives – to be hunted down.
After they steal the 2024 election democrats will pass new laws making it illegal to post right wing opinions or send money to right wing groups etc etc.
If you send money to right wing groups they will freeze your bank account as Trudeau did in Canada.
Democrats want a remote kill switch in every car so they can stop you from driving to a right wing protest.
It may take them 4 or 8 or 15 years but eventually they will make being conservative illegal.
They have sent ( or about to ) little grandmas to prison simply for opposing abortion or praying or walking in the opened Capitol, while they gave slap on the wrist to BLM and Antifa who burned down over 1000 thousand buildings.
It is undeniable that conservatives are treated as an enemy of the state.
The USA was the nicest , the best nation in the history of the planet – admired by most people – including me – but democrats are turning it into an ugly police state no different from Cuba, North Korea or even Stalin s Russia or Hitler’s Germany.
Democrats are demented psychopaths and this is not even an exaggeration ; they are bending over backward to make sure many millions of UNVETTED illegals can come into the USA and disapear…all that is done INTENTIONALLY.
Only demented evil tyrannical psychopaths would do something like that.
PS: I would just like to take a minute to say good morning to the FBI agent reading my comment. Are you having fun ?
I have but one slight disagreement with your observations. You spelled have as are and turned as turning and I would like to ask why?
Because they are not done, it is still ongoing, it will get worse.