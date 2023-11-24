Police Lose Control of Dublin Riots After Immigrant Stabs Children

Officers and rioters clashed in Ireland’s capital as anger grew following the attack in Parnell Square East – which left three young children and two adults injured.

Five people, including three children, were stabbed near a school in Dublin, Ireland, on Thursday by a suspect whose identity has not yet been released. An Algerian immigrant is believed to be responsible, and it was allegedly a standalone. He allegedly has an Irish passport.

Three children and two adults were taken to a nearby hospital with stab wounds. At least one child and a 30-year-old caretaker are seriously injured.

Unbelievable scenes in Dublin.

DUBLIN ON FIRE

In response, multiple riots broke out. Irish rioters set the Holiday Inn Express on rire in Dublin. That is where they are allegedly housing hundreds of illegal aliens.

Some say they are far-right and are protesting massive illegal immigration. Others are angry but haven’t taken to the streets.

Police said a “complete hooligan lunatic faction driven by far-right ideology” was behind violent protests in Dublin.

Officers with riot shields held back crowds in the city centre where a police car was set on fire.

The police appear to have lost control, and the army and tanks were brought in.

Ireland has been invaded before. Maybe they felt that was enough. Sentinel doesn’t support riots, but we don’t have context as to what they’ve gone through.

A lot of people are angry, and it goes far beyond the numbers rioting.

IRELAND – Don't confuse the work of looting anarchists, with real citizen anger about uncontrolled migration.

America under crazy Joe Biden is ruining the world. Globalists wouldn’t succeed without the downfall of the United States.

Meanwhile, in Dublin.

The culture will be destroyed if it’s not too late already.

Watch the reaction of people when they learn ‘Muhammad’ is now the most popular boys name in Galway, Irelandpic.twitter.com/AruJS3EGs9 — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) November 23, 2023

#UPDATE: More videos from the riots currently underway in Dublin as military units enter the city. Multiple buildings and vehicles are up in flames, and several officers are injured, with stores being lootedpic.twitter.com/QkKipDcSbH — Suhr Majesty ™ (@ULTRA_MAJESTY) November 23, 2023

Dublin Ireland It’s happening #Dublin / #Ireland Civil Unrest is upon us The Stabbings have Awakened the Sleeping Giant pic.twitter.com/rTRXK389uQ — Culture War (@CultureWar2020) November 23, 2023

Dublin!

Ireland, time to stand up against the invaders and stand with our allies. Your mistake was a noble one, but a mistake nonetheless. Glad to see the people are waking up. Sad it took the stabbings of children to wake your woke. pic.twitter.com/exvNZnREt4 — CommonSenseFreedom (@realCSFreedom) November 23, 2023

A attack in Dublin city Irish Man, woman & three children stabbed in Parnell Square Dublin City Ireland . Waiting to see if they got who did this. Ireland is unsafe now the stabbings, rapes and murders being committed is horrendous. Government have a lot of questions to answer! pic.twitter.com/DynujCVbDZ — Eoghan MacDonnchadha (@EoghanMacDonnc1) November 23, 2023

Ireland has had a welcoming open door policy. Not everyone is on board.

The World Economic Forum predicted this, which was easy to do. They set it up with the UN and other globalists, beginning with massive immigration of unvetted people not coming to assimilate.

