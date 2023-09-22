Clown World Goes International! Zelensky Sits In His Audience As He Speaks

By
M Dowling
-
1
28

When Ukraine’s President Zelensky spoke at the UN, he spoke to a sparse audience, but videos began to pop up with a miraculously larger audience. As it happens, even Mr. Zelensky spoke to himself in the bigger audience. How amazing.

This is truly a Clown World Spectacular Presentation.

Here is his actual audience:

Here’s his fake audience:

As Rep. Rand Paul, Ukraine is corrupt. They aren’t defending democracy and freedom worldwide, they won’t even allow it at home. He’s a threat to democracy worldwide.


John Vieira
Guest
John Vieira
1 hour ago

MSM = Deceit….

