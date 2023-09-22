Clown World Goes International! Zelensky Sits In His Audience As He Speaks

When Ukraine’s President Zelensky spoke at the UN, he spoke to a sparse audience, but videos began to pop up with a miraculously larger audience. As it happens, even Mr. Zelensky spoke to himself in the bigger audience. How amazing.

This is truly a Clown World Spectacular Presentation.

Here is his actual audience:

Almost empty audience at Zelensky’s UN speech. They’re catching on. Zelensky is like a drowning man you jump in to save and he drags you down, stands on your shoulders and climbs out. You drown. pic.twitter.com/Sc1xLR9ah6 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 20, 2023

Here’s his fake audience:

BREAKING: Ukrainian media edited Zelensky’s UN speech to make it look like he had a bigger audience They forgot to edit out Zelensky himself sitting in the audience. Look at the 0:14 mark pic.twitter.com/xA1DLr2eXH — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) September 21, 2023

As Rep. Rand Paul, Ukraine is corrupt. They aren’t defending democracy and freedom worldwide, they won’t even allow it at home. He’s a threat to democracy worldwide.

Do not be deceived by Zelensky, Rand Paul (@RandPaul) says, Ukraine is corrupt: “They’ve canceled the elections ..They banned the political parties, they’ve invaded churches, they’ve arrested priests, so no, it isn’t a democracy, it’s a corrupt regime.”pic.twitter.com/EWUDsa4TKt — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) September 21, 2023

