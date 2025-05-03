Clown World Goes to Sweden

Swedish State TV wants you to believe the original Swedes were all black. The idea behind this so-called documentary originated from a 2010-2011 history of Sweden as portrayed in a Stockholm museum.

Most agree that the original Swedes were Swears who came from Germany. However, the film claims they were invaded by two other groups besides Swears, and they were dark-skinned with blue eyes.

The History of Sweden was first aired in 2023 and took three years to film. It’s on Prime now. The filmmakers used black and Middle Eastern actors as Swedes and received backlash from people who saw it as a slight against Northern Europeans, who are white.

The Story

The film allegedly begins around 15,000 years ago at the end of the ICE age.

Allegedly, archaeologists uncovered bodies of black people who had blue eyes who invaded, and another group with white skin and dark eyes.

They don’t have much evidence for their conclusion.

Matthias Jakobsson, a Uppsala University genetics professor, traces the ancestry of present-day Swedes back to Africa.

“Their look was quite similar to the people who at that time lived in today’s Luxembourg, Spain, and Germany. Their look would be quite unusual today, blue eyes with dark skin,” he said.

Upon their arrival in Scandinavia, these dark-skinned black hunters were allegedly met by another population from Russia with paler skin. The two populations are said to have mixed, which led to Nordic people becoming more light-skinned.

A journalist, Ingrid Carlsson, tweeted: (translated) “The BBC has been doing this for a long time, for homogeneous Sweden to be portrayed as populated by black people is too outlandish to be true.”

Another user tweeted: (translated) “Wow, SVT open with their racism against Swedes. Now, imagine a film about Africa with white people.”

Some commenters said the Swedes objecting sound like Nazis. Of course. The Nazis are apparently everywhere. They are constantly invoked.

National Geographic ran a genome project a few years ago and compared DNA to an African tribe that allegedly lived as they did thousands of years before. They said everyone they tested had a marker that matched theirs. They concluded that life began around the Sudan, not Iran,, as many thought.

In truth, they don’t know.

State TV in Sweden (SVT) has produced a big budget series called History Of Sweden.

GROK says that the filmmakers wanted it to be diverse and inclusive “to create an engaging, educational series for a broad audience, including younger viewers and immigrants:

Inaccurate Elements : The most significant inaccuracy lies in the casting of Black actors as early Swedes, which contradicts genetic and archaeological evidence for those periods. While intended to reflect modern diversity, this choice misrepresents the demographic reality of ancient Scandinavia. Additionally, some dramatized scenes may exaggerate or simplify cultural practices, though specific examples are harder to pinpoint without detailed episode breakdowns.

They wanted it to be diverse and inclusive, welcoming to immigrants, so they rewrote history.



