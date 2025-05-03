Did President Macron Try to Swing the Election of the Pope?

According to InfoVaticana, Cardinal Péter Erdö, Archbishop of Budapest, said French President Emmanuel Macron tried to influence the French cardinals to prevent the election of an African cardinal, an apparent reference to Robert Sarah.

After La Monde and an Italian paper reported it, an article at InfoVaticana dispelled the rumor, claiming it is an attempt to discredit Cardinals Peter Erdo and Robert Sarah.

The Story

“But beware: this has not happened. Not in the terms that certain manipulators are sowing,” read an article by Jaime Gurpegui.

“The maneuver is crude: the attempt is to present Sarah and Erdö as victims of external pressure, but the real objective is something else: to make them appear as tainted political figures, as “party candidates,” not as what they are: two eminently Catholic cardinals, with solid doctrine and a faithful heart.”

“And who is behind this strategy? The same as always: the Machiavellian Jesuits, experts in the art of confusion, allied with the Masonic tentacles that infect sectors of the Curia. They seek to sow division among the cardinals, create suspicion, and discredit serious candidates before the conclave even begins.”

“The operation to discredit Sarah and Erdö is false, self-serving, and vile. Not only because it seeks to eliminate the best candidates, but because it reveals something deeper: the panic they feel at a possible return of the Catholic faith to the Chair of Peter.”

We don’t know where the rumor began or if the Jesuits are responsible. It is hard to believe Macron would do it at the Pope’s funeral, which is the rumor. It gives you an idea of the division between conservatives and Jesuits, who are notoriously liberal.

