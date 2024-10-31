Clown World: Harris Tells a Big Fib About Trump

By
M DOWLING
-
2
20

Sentinel posted this last night, but it deserves more attention because it soooo bad. Harris and her team of liars took a Trump quote out of context to make it look like he was going to control women despite their wishes. The truth is he wants to protect women from Harris’s illegal criminals. Harris is an avid open borders activist, and she will continue to leave our borders unmanned if she wins.

Harris is a typical commie liar.

If anyone is trashing women, it’s the Demcrats who want to sell us out to men who pretend they are women, or men like Cuban who want to embarrass us into voting for the witch Harris.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz