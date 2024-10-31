Clown World: Harris Tells a Big Fib About Trump

Sentinel posted this last night, but it deserves more attention because it soooo bad. Harris and her team of liars took a Trump quote out of context to make it look like he was going to control women despite their wishes. The truth is he wants to protect women from Harris’s illegal criminals. Harris is an avid open borders activist, and she will continue to leave our borders unmanned if she wins.

Harris is a typical commie liar.

Kamala is now claiming that Trump said he’s going to “control” women, “whether they like it or not.” He literally said he’s going to protect women from gangs and attacks from foreign countries. Watch for yourself how desperate and pathetic she is: pic.twitter.com/02UlmHzmZF — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 31, 2024

FAKE NEWS ALERT Democrats know they’re in trouble, so they’ve created another deceptively-edited hoax. Last night, President Trump said he would protect women from illegal alien criminals “whether they like it or not.” Democrats & the media are taking these 6 words out of… pic.twitter.com/kiHBzj4PgI — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) October 31, 2024

If anyone is trashing women, it’s the Demcrats who want to sell us out to men who pretend they are women, or men like Cuban who want to embarrass us into voting for the witch Harris.

Wow. Kamala Harris surrogate Marc Cuban just insulted every single woman in America who is supporting President Trump: “Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women — EVER. It’s just that simple.” pic.twitter.com/Vffo1pkXJY — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) October 31, 2024