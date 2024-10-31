Harris Talks to Reporters About Garbage People

Kamala continued her nonstop lying in a brief conversation with reporters before she boarded a plane today. She lied about the border bill again and claimed she would be the president of all the people.

Harris lied about Joe Biden clarifying his statement calling half the country “garbage” and made no case against it.

She lied about her so-called superior economic plan, which included trillions in taxes and nothing to build up revenue.

A reporter asked if she sympathized with people over the “garbage” comment, and she refused to say anything to reassure us garbage people.

She said angrily, “Look, I’m running for President of the United States. I will be traveling to three states today to do what I have been doing throughout, which is talking with the American people about the fact that, first of all, I get it in terms of the concerns they have about challenges like the price of groceries. [She wants to persecute grocers who operate on a 1% profit margin. She says they’re gouging.]

“Second, my highest priority is to address that and to lift them up around their ambitions, their aspirations in their dreams, which is why I have a very specific and detailed plan about strengthening our economy. Leading economists have reviewed my plan and indicated it will strengthen the economy, and that Donald Trump’s plan will weaken the economy.

“So I’m going to be spending full time, as I’ve been talking with the American people, whoever they voted for last time, and as I said in the people over and over again. I am sincere in what I mean. When elected president of the United States, I will represent all Americans, including those who don’t vote for me, and address their needs and their desires…”

Harris is spouting a lot of gobbledegook. You can smell the desperation.