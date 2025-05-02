Clown World Has Mental Health Clinics in Schools for Millions

Deranged Chris Murphy wants to keep mental health clinics in schools, along with gun indoctrination programs. DOGE suggested canceling this nonsense approved by Joe Biden, or should we say President Autopen?

Why do we need mental health clinics in schools for millions, especially when we are nearly $37 trillion in debt?

Kurt Schlichter said it well:

Since when did millions of kids have mental health workers and/or after-school programs? And why would they? When did everybody become insane?

Do you remember growing up where millions of kids had mental health workers? No. Talk about a self-licking ice cream cone.

Also, where’s the metric demonstrating that this massive program has had any effect? There isn’t one, and not only because such a program would never have any effect. The purpose of these programs is simply to spend money to employ more shiftless government flunkies. It’s not to actually accomplish anything. There are no standards. Have you ever heard of a Democrat suggest they get rid of a program because it’s not working? The point isn’t whether or not it’s working. It never was.

But some rank-and-file Democrats think it is. This is just stupid. The Democrats are just stupid. Not Murphy – he’s smart because he understands idiotic constituents. This crap up. It’s because they’re morons. They actually believe it. I have more respect for the cynical ones you know it’s crap but push it anyway to attain their goal.

Must be nice to be a Democrat. You always know the morons are gonna fall in line.

I couldn’t say it better. Even if Democrats come up with stats, they are by their friends who want the grant.

The New York clinics say it will help students do better in their academics. So, when will that happen? Our scores are going down. We are failing. Maybe it would be better to put the money toward academic remediation?

— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 2, 2025

