Criminal Illegal Alien Murders a Man in Cold Blood

A surveillance video captured 36-year-old Andres Fernandez de la Paz knocking on a door and then shooting when the door opens. Screams followed. He tried to kick the door back open, then ran off to leave in his purple Maserati.

This took place in Houston, Texas. It’s a typical story in the United States these days.

The Story

The bullet hit a 34-year-old Ediesky Incencio Pineiro in the chest, a father and husband who died at the hospital after being shot in front of his own family.

“His wife calls him a wonderful person. She has no bad memories of him and says he was a good father and friend. It’s a difficult situation, she says. Fernandez de la Paz is her ex-brother-in-law, who, according to court records, threatened to kill the family and flee to Mexico.

He allegedly shot two men previously and killed one of them, but records show prosecutors dismissed that murder case in 2017, citing self-defense issues, and since 2022, a law enforcement source tells KPRC 2 News, Fernandez de la Paz has been leading a credit card skimming operation across Texas.

Arrested in 2023, Texas police confirmed they caught him with skimming devices during a traffic stop after he placed one at a gas pump.

Sources say the FBI took over the investigation days later, but no federal charges were filed.

Then, last fall, captured in this surveillance image at a retail chain, a source says he was caught using stolen credit card information to buy high-dollar items through the store’s app, landing him in the Fort Bend County Jail. He got released both times when records show Fernandez de la Paz had an ice detainer.

He’s been in the country illegally since 2016. He was ordered removed in 2019, and ICE tells KPRC 2 News in a statement that the Cuban government refused to accept his return. This prevented ICE from carrying out his removal.

Maybe they should drop him out of a plane over Cuba. Give him a parachute if they must.

A Texas father was murdered in front of his family by an illegal alien. Jasmine Crockett is silent.

Chris Van Hollen is silent.

AOC is silent. Why aren’t any Democrats traveling to Texas to meet with the victim’s family? pic.twitter.com/Gp3fNYOmtt — Christian Collins (@CollinsforTX) May 2, 2025

