MTG Reintroduces Articles of Impeachment for a Traitor

Marjorie Taylor Greene has reintroduced the Articles of Impeachment against traitor Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who has allowed an invasion at our border of “approximately ten million” invaders.

He refuses to obey the law he swore to uphold the law. If we can’t impeach a criminal like Mayorkas, who can we impeach? We impeached a president twice over no crimes, and we ignore the impeachment of criminals.

Marjorie Taylor Greene broke down the approximately ten million people who have unlawfully entered the United States at the invitation of Democrats.

“…between eight million encounters and approximately 1,800,000 known gotaways who have evaded United States authorities and are roaming the interior of the United States. At least 280 people on the terrorist watch list were caught while attempting to cross the border between ports of entry.

“Approximately 400,000 unaccompanied illegal alien children encountered at the southern border with at least 85,000 of these children have gone missing. At least 1,424 deaths of illegals at the southern border; approximately 73,000 special interest aliens arrested at our border, which are aliens from a nation that promotes terrorist activity, harbors terrorists, or poses a security threat to the United States.

“This is the number arrested at the border, not counting however many of the 1,800,000 known gotaways or special interest aliens:

“Approximately —

659 special interest aliens from Iran

6386 special interest aliens from Afghanistan

538 special interest aliens from Syria

3153 special interest aliens from Egypt

12,624 special interest aliens from Uzbekistan

30,830 special interest aliens from Turkey

1613 special interest aliens from Pakistan

164 special interest aliens from Lebanon

185 special interest aliens from Jordan

123 special interest aliens from Iraq

15,594 special interest aliens from Mauritania

–in fiscal year 2021.

[It took 19 on 9/11]

“Customs and Border Patrol seized approximately 11,200 lbs. of fentanyl in fiscal year 2022; CBP seized approximately 14,700 lbs. of fentanyl in fiscal year 2023; CBP has seized a record of approximately 27,000 lbs. of fentanyl.

“Over 70 thousand Americans died from fentanyl in fiscal year 2022. Fentanyl is now the number one killer of Americans between the ages of 18 and 45. Fentanyl kills approximately 300 Americans a day. This is the amount of fentanyl that has been seized at the border, yet 300 Americans are being killed by fentanyl poisoning every day. The amount of unsized fentanyl has not even been taken into account.

“The Constitution also requires the Secretary of Homeland Security to observe the immigration and nationality Sct 8 USC 1101. This law requires Homeland Security to detain inadmissible aliens arriving in the United States or illegal aliens presently in the United States. Instead, the Department of Homeland Security under Secretary Mayorkas has practiced catch-and-release policies whereby illegals are detained but then released without any mechanism to ensure they show up to court for processing.

“By terminating contracts for border wall construction, ending the migrant protection protocols which is Remain in Mexico unlawfully, granting categorical parole, and being complicit in ending Title 42, Mayorkas has made it easier for illegal aliens and drugs to enter the United States, endangering American citizens, and has made it harder for CBP to expel such threats.

“Alejandro Nicholas Mayorkas in his inability to enforce the law, has engaged in a pattern of conduct that is incompatible with his duties as a civil officer of the United States. Alejandro Nicholas Mayorkas in his failure to uphold the oath he has taken by his actions, lost the trust of the citizens of the United States.”

If we can’t impeach a traitor destroying the country, who can we impeach? We should keep Democrats busy like they kept Donald Trump busy.

They’ll kick Santos out and get a Democrat in his place, but not a traitor. Is Marjorie Taylor Greene the only Rep. working in Congress? Why is she the only one reintroducing these Articles? Watch, she’ll get insults thrown at her.

Watch:

