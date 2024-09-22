Clown World Justice System In Action

Brandon Straka went to prison for having a voice, a conservative voice, and for allegedly influencing people by his presence outside the Capitol on January 6, 2021. He was fined $5,500 after he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. To show you how lopsided the justice system is, the DOJ won’t allow the influence of government agents and informers into evidence when it comes to Donald Trump’s lawfare trial.

Mr. Straka is effective as the leader of Walkaway, especially since he is a gay former Democrat. He is an effective leader and fighter for America – a patriot. In the clown world, we send him to prison but give a pass to Democrats.

As he said when someone snarkily posted that he pled guilty, calling it weird:

Yeah. Weird that somebody would plead guilty when going up against the government who’s sinking unprecedented resources into making minor acts of trespass into felony acts of terrorism and insurrection. Also weird that the government is getting an unheard-of 100% conviction rate in the 93% democrat District of Columbia courts on trials and forced plea deals. Very strange. But please, continue to side with the government.

Mr. Straka never went into the Capitol or did anything really. However, there is evidence that government agents influenced the mob and the trespassers, but the DOJ doesn’t want their influence presented as evidence. It is pertinent. The informers helped spark the riot, which is what they are accusing Donald Trump of doing.

This is our new justice system.

Wait a minute, wait a minute, wait a minute. DOJ put me in jail because they said my presence OUTSIDE the Capitol (I never went in) contributed to the whole, and tacitly inspired others to commit criminal acts because of their “guilty by association” argument. BUT DOJ IS NOW… https://t.co/nay3ZwYRVL — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) September 21, 2024