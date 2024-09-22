The Invasion of Spain

Spain is one of the many Western nations under invasion. This is not by accident. It is part of a plan.

We are watching the advance of the globalist agenda. This is a fact, not a conspiracy.

The UN published a document in 2000 calling for a replacement population as the West ages, and the youth have fewer children. The document was titled Replacement Migration: Is It a Solution to Declining and Ageing Populations?

It calls for replacing the population of the West for survival, but it is a power grab.

Thousands of illegal immigrants from Morocco are invading Spain via Ceuta.

Milton Friedman stated the obvious in 2006. “We have collected from today’s young to pay today’s old and counted on tomorrow’s young to keep doing so. That was a fine scheme as long as the number of young people was rising faster than old people. When that ratio comes to an end, such a system also has to end.”

Written by the U.N., which has no love-loss for the West, it explains the action as “necessary”. The goal is to take people from undeveloped nations and bring them to developed nations so they can pay taxes to support the elderly.

Targeted countries for replacement migration are the U.S., Germany, Britain, France, Italy, Japan, South Korea and Russia.

At the upcoming Summit for the Future, the UN calls for a fair amount of global governance.

Social engineering by arrogant elites is never a good idea.