Our Country Is Led by Dumb and Dumber & Their Little Toadies Too

M DOWLING
21

Joe Biden doesn’t know what is going on, and thanks to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, we don’t have a president. We are asea, and, amazingly, we haven’t been invaded yet.

We have a flake for a vice president who Democrats want to push into the White House.

I cannot say whether he forgot he was at a meeting with India’s president or is just crazy, but we sure don’t have a president. He’s very confused and yells at people.

This is one of the biggest political scandals, and it continues. The media covers up the scandalous nature, and many Americans remain unaware.

Jill Biden ran the first Cabinet meeting in over a year, and her name is now on the stationary under the presidential seal. She, too, is a flake and not a doctor.

Democrats in leadership, especially Harris and Biden, lied, and the media played us. No one is held accountable, and they want to do it again with an incompetent Marxist as president.

Our enemies know about this.

Kamala sat with Oprah for over an hour and gave a word salad, touchy-feely speech of zero substance. She is a figurehead, that’s all. It is very insulting to our intelligence that she is a candidate.

You can watch it yourself.

 


