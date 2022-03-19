No Retractions 72 Hours After NYT Admits Hunter Laptop’s Real

Former President Trump said the New York Times has admitted being part of an effort to ‘rig’ the election for Joe Biden with their report confirming the authenticity of Hunter Biden’s laptop and its contents, The Daily Mail reported. Only they don’t say they rigged anything and they didn’t apologize. It’s only clear they did from a line they wrote about authenticating the laptop.

Most of the media is still deceiving the public about the laptop, ignoring the effect it had on the election. The NY Times, The Washington Post, CBS, and others are deliberately missing the biggest story.

OUTRAGE

Trump said in a statement on Friday, 500 days after the November 2, 2020, general election: “The New York Times just admitted that it participated in an effort to rig the election for Joe Biden.”

Instead of revealing the truth, the Times decided to falsely claim the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation. They made no public attempt to reveal the nature or validity of its contents.

Then, this week, buried 1,200 words into a story of their about a federal probe into the president’s son, the Gray Lady reporters referenced emails “obtained by The New York Times from a cache of files that appears to have come from a laptop abandoned by Mr. Biden in a Delaware repair shop”, adding that they “were authenticated by people familiar with them and with the investigation.”

Last March The Daily Mail and after that, the NY Post verified the contents. For their efforts, The NY Post wrote a bombshell exposé and was banned from social media and mocked by the legacy media until after the election.

Trump joined Republicans in their outrage at the media for ignoring the story in the build-up to Biden’s win and social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook for declaring the story was disinformation.

There was also vindication for the ex-President who was told by Lesley Stahl during a 60 Minutes interview in October 2020 that the contents of the laptop could not be verified and it had already been investigated by Republicans in the Senate.

THE MEDIA LIED TO YOU

“The New York Times admits what we’ve known for years: the Hunter Biden laptop story was true. Big tech’s censorship of this story was a disgrace,’ Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., wrote on Twitter. ‘For decades, the Biden family has cashed in on Joe’s government service. Even today, Hunter Biden is getting paid millions for his ‘artwork’ in a corrupt arrangement blessed by the White House.”

There were no Mea Culpas from the NY Times. They’re ignoring the real story about media influencing the election. This truth about the laptop being authentic was just a line dropped in a story about the investigation into Hunter. The Times only wrote that much since they know he might be indicted. They ignored the fact that the story was censored to protect the Big Guy so he’d be elected.

The least the Times could do is to ban those “more than 50” former Intelligence officials from manipulating Americans into war. Even Biden doesn’t want it.

WHERE ARE THE RETRACTIONS?

It’s been 24 hours since the NY Times acknowledged the emails from Hunter’s laptop are authentic. No media outlets that spread the disinformation admit what they did. And they aren’t retracting it.

The Washington Post’s correspondent Philip Bump wrote a lengthy article about all the reasons it didn’t seem legitimate and then concluded that it wasn’t that important.

“The reticence to aid possible Russian interference probably had one unintended effect: It made the contents of the drive itself as reported by the Post seem more important than it would likely have been considered otherwise. But that is a subject for a different article.”

How do these people sleep at night?

FLASHBACK: Media pundits lied to you, falsely claiming that the Hunter Biden laptop story was “Russian disinformation.” pic.twitter.com/fSmQgfIq0N — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) March 18, 2022

WHAT ABOUT SWAYING THE ELECTION AGAINST TRUMP, CBS?

NO MENTION OF IT?

“We believe it goes beyond the tax case,” @CBS_Herridge says on the federal investigation into Hunter Biden, adding the Foreign Agents Registration Act requires individuals to “say that they are working on behalf of another government’s political interests”pic.twitter.com/zGGDtyckfY — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) March 18, 2022

“A legal contact who is familiar with the matter told us that if Hunter Biden paid off these back taxes, this could limit his exposure,” @CBS_Herridge says on the federal investigation, “This would not close the door on potential tax charges. ” pic.twitter.com/mE5aexFGxY — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) March 18, 2022

WHY ADMIT THE LAPTOP’S REAL NOW?

Glenn Greenwald thinks the information is coming out now because Hunter might be indicted.

Glenn Greenwald @ggreenwald tells Tucker Carlson why he thinks the New York Times has finally admitted that the Hunter Biden laptop story is real. pic.twitter.com/qLdwndWyPZ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 19, 2022

