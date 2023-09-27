It Figures, the J6 Prosecutor of The Lectern Guy Has Issues

Patrick Douglas Scruggs, who worked for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tampa for about a decade and is a J6 prosecutor, is accused of stabbing another motorist after a crash.

According to his LinkedIn page, Scruggs, 38, of Tampa, worked for the U.S. Attorney’s Office from September 2012 until April. His time there included appearing on behalf of the federal government during hearings for Florida residents accused of taking part in the riots at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021.

He is innocent until proven guilty. Maybe there is an explanation, but he is charged with some significant crimes.

Meet the guy who prosecuted me in Tampa for walking in a building on January 6th. My crimes were so egregious that he demanded I wear an ankle monitor, be drugged tested at random, surrender my passports, be restricted to middle district of Florida, and given a nightly curfew.… — The Lectern Guy (@lecternleader) September 27, 2023

This prosecutor is a threat to democracy.

The Stabbing Incident

According to a Tuesday press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, the Tampa Bay Times reported Scruggs was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and armed burglary. The former federal prosecutor was charged after an episode during the morning rush hour wherein Scruggs pulled over and started stabbing a 35-year-old man with a pocket knife.

The incident began when a couple pulled over to check on a man slumped over his steering wheel by the side of the road. The man was startled, turned on the car, and rammed the vehicle of the Good Samaritans.

The vehicle hit Scruggs’ vehicle. That’s when Scruggs reportedly got out of the car and began to stab the driver.

“The 35-year-old man was taken to a local hospital and will be okay. “[Scruggs] was released from the Pinellas County Jail about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday after posting $65,000 bail.”

Scruggs prosecuted Adam Johnson, a Florida man made famous from the Jan. 6 riot for prominently marching through the Capitol with then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern. In February last year, Johnson was sentenced to 75 days in prison, followed by a year-long supervised release. Johnson was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and complete 200 hours of community service.

I still get asked all the time on here if I am the actual lectern/podium guy. The answer is yes, this is me. pic.twitter.com/5vKnZU5PhD — The Lectern Guy (@lecternleader) May 25, 2023

