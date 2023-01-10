House Voted to Defund 87K IRS Agents, But It Won’t Pass the Senate

The House of Representatives fulfilled their first promise last night. They voted to rescind more than $70 billion in funding to the Internal Revenue Service. It will prevent the agency from hiring tens of thousands of new agents and conducting new audits on Americans.

The Democrat plan is to fund 87,000 (87K) new IRS agents and double the size of one of our most feared agencies.

The people who get audited the most are the middle class and Donald Trump. That is who these 87K agents will pursue like a hit mob. They like to go after their political enemies. What they won’t audit are the blank checks to Ukraine.

The Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act would dramatically increase the agency’s enforcement abilities. They’re already armed.

“Our first bill will repeal funding for 87,000 new IRS agents because the government should be here to help you, not go after you,” declared newly minted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy upon taking the gavel early Saturday morning and ushering in a new session under Republican control.

The bill — dubbed the Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act and sponsored by Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., and Rep. Michelle Steel, R-Calif. — passed the House of Representatives, 221-210.

It takes away the funding for the IRS in the Inflation Reduction Act passed last year. Only it won’t pass the Senate, and Joe Biden won’t sign it. Americans voted for this.

The bill rescinds any funding that could be used to conduct new audits on Americans and funding that would double the agency’s current size with 87K agents.

The growth of big government, especially the IRS, must be stopped. Unfortunately, Americans voted for more Big Government to take away their freedoms.

