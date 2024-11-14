Joy Reid Leaves for BlueSky

Progressive racist Joy Reid, who mostly makes no sense, deleted her X account. She said she wanted to do it for a while but thought about using it as an aggregator, but there is too much negativity, and “it’s just not worth it.”

It would be hard to find anyone more negative than she is.

She also said she was afraid someone would use her name. She didn’t seem to notice there were many Joy Reids already on X.

Joy Reid just deleted her X account pic.twitter.com/sqwZyJkBYA — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 14, 2024

She is on Bluesky, and we will occasionally share her nonsense with you.

