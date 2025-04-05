Clown World with Sunny Hostin

Sunny Hostin, one of The View ladies, recently said that she believes many individuals who voted for Donald Trump in the 2024 election might now wish that Kamala Harris was in the White House instead.

She truly is out of touch.

Even if we don’t like what Donald Trump is doing, and we do, we’d never wish for the insipid Kamala Harris. Her giggling and word salads were unbearable. Kamala’s Marxist agenda wasn’t so great either.

Harris thought she was a shoo-in after spending a billion or two in only a few months.

What do you think? Is she right?

Sunny Hostin: I bet you there are a lot of people that voted for Trump… that wish that Kamala Harris is in the White House.pic.twitter.com/kZgi4P74Qa — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) April 4, 2025

This is the best response:

