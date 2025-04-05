President Macron Wants Companies to Stop Dealing with the US

President Trump said that countries are receptive to the tariffs. He didn’t mention President Macron, but Macron wasn’t receptive.

“Every country’s called us. That’s the beauty of what we do. We put ourselves in the driver’s seat,” President Trump said. He probably means almost every country. He said Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was happy he wasn’t on the punitive tariff list.

However, French President Macron called on companies in France and the EU to stop investing in the United States.

“What would be the message to have big European players who are starting to invest billions of euros in the American economy, at a time when they are hitting us? We need to have collective solidarity,” Macron said per Le Figaro.

Therefore, he said that “upcoming investments or investments announced in recent weeks” should be “suspended for a while, until we clarify things with the United States of America.”

Economy Minister Éric Lombard demanded that French companies show “patriotism” in the face of the trade war.

I can see why people don’t like him.

French President Macron wants European companies to end all American investments. Two can play this game, Emmanuel. President @realDonaldTrump should immediately cancel the $5 billion U.S. loan for France’s TotalEnergies African LNG project. pic.twitter.com/HYoTPFALe0 — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) April 4, 2025

Businessmen Mocked the Idea

Le Figaro, as per Breitbart, said prominent business leaders in the country were mocking the suggestions and refusing to abandon the American market.

“Some of us fell out of our chairs,” said one of the business bosses invited by Macron to the Élysée Palace this week to discuss the French response to the U.S. tariffs.

“We are not in an administered economy,” raged another, adding: “I don’t give a damn what Macron says. We have operations in the United States. There’s no question of abandoning them like that. We must respect our commitments to our employees, customers, and shareholders.”

A third said, “Stopping investment in the United States is out of the question, especially in the current economic slump.”

Ric Grenell just advised President Trump to cancel the $5B American loan for France’s Total Energies African LNG project after French President Emmanuel Macron’s.

MY PRESIDENT!!! President Trump says almost every country has called to negotiate deals after yesterday’s tariffs: “Every country’s called us. That’s the beauty of what we do. We put ourselves in the driver’s seat.” #USA #TrumpTariffs pic.twitter.com/SxAYUpKryV — Jack Straw (@JackStr42679640) April 4, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email