Clown World’s Latest: San Francisco State Responds to Attack of Riley Gaines

College competitive swimmer Riley Gaines gave a speech on women’s rights this week. After the speech, screaming, raving lunatic trans activists accosted her, hit her, and kept her hostage for three hours until the San Francisco Police showed up. Campus police seemed afraid to do anything. As you read the response from the university administration, you will understand why the police didn’t do anything.

The trans “women” who attacked and hit Riley are men. We should make that clear. You can watch some of the assaults here.

San Francisco State does nothing, condemns nothing, and it’s clear they are worried about the well-being of the attackers.

San Francisco State response

These excerpts are priceless. They come direct to you from the land of the alternative universe.

“Let me begin by saying clearly: the trans community is welcome and belongs at San Francisco State University. Further, our community fiercely believes in unity, connection, care, and compassion, and we value different ideas, even when they are not our own. SF State is regularly noted as one of the most diverse campuses in the United States—this is what makes us Gators, and this is what makes us great.”

‘Diversity promotes critical discussions, new understandings and enriches the academic experience. But we may also find ourselves exposed to divergent views and even views we find personally abhorrent. These encounters have sometimes led to discord, anger, confrontation, and fear. We must meet this moment and unite with a shared value of learning. Thank you to our students who participated peacefully in Thursday evening’s event. It took tremendous bravery to stand in a challenging space. I am proud of the moments where we listened and asked insightful questions. I am also proud of the moments when our students demonstrated the value of free speech and the right to protest peacefully. “

This crapfest was signed by a VP of Student Affairs named Jamillah Moore. She included links to counseling and other resources. The victims, of course, are the crazed, violent trans activists, including the man who hit Riley and the group that held her hostage for three hours.

Riley was physically assaulted for giving a speech supporting women — not criticizing trans people — and she was kept locked in a room for three hours. Nothing will be done by the WOKES running SFSU.

🚨@SFSU sent the following email about the the @Riley_Gaines_ @TPUSA event🚨 “Dear SF State community, Today, San Francisco State finds itself again at the center of a national discussion regarding freedom of speech and expression. Let me begin by saying clearly: the trans… pic.twitter.com/L6Q9OZkVvU — David Llamas (@davidllamas_) April 8, 2023

Riley Gaines Responded

Riley said she plans to sue.

Remember girls, you are disgusting and virulently transphobic if you don’t want to undress in front of the opposite sex or be exposed to male genitalia without giving consent. Oh, you want fair competition? Transphobe! Now the question is, would he ever say this to my face? https://t.co/SaJTqXoMY3 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 9, 2023

I’m sorry did this just say PEACEFUL…. I was assaulted. I was extorted and held for random. The protestors demanded I pay them if I wanted to make it home safely. I missed my flight home because I was barricaded in a classroom… We must have different definitions of peaceful. https://t.co/izxoCF1IFs — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 9, 2023

@DrJamillahMoore you write this??? Do you need more video proof??? Allow me pic.twitter.com/NYUqolH3Um — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 9, 2023

“Tell her to pay us, then she can go.” Violent extremist #trans activists demanded money after creating a hostage situation over women’s sports advocate @Riley_Gaines_ at @SFSU on April 6. Those involved in the attempted kidnapping have not been arrested. pic.twitter.com/BzaBY1WRyk — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 8, 2023

