Man Attacks Riley Gaines For Speaking Up. for Women

The Biden administration only cares about transgenders’ so-called rights, not women’s. Biden is pushing Title IX to be something it was never meant to be. As he empowers people with mental problems like the people in the clip below, these same people are attacking women who support women. Competitive university swimmer Riley Gaines was recently on the receiving end of a male madman’s response to her support of women.

This is not a partisan issue, but Biden insists on making it one.

Title IX

Joe Biden confirmed that Title IX, allegedly put in place to protect women and girls, no longer exists for females. It only protects transgender people. Boys and men are to use women’s facilities and compete in women’s sports if they simply call themselves transgender females.

Under the U.S. Department of Education’s proposed rule, no school or college that receives federal funding would be allowed to impose a “one-size-fits-all” policy that categorically bans transgender students from playing on sports teams consistent with their gender identity. Such policies would be considered a violation of Title IX.

Funding is now used to put a totalitarian Federal government in control of every state’s laws on the issue. It’s a dangerous precedent.

Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota warned Biden, her state will see him in court.

“South Dakota will not allow this to stand. We will lead. We will defend our laws. Only girls will play girls’ sports,” Noem wrote in a Thursday evening tweet.

Attacking Riley Gaines

Riley was violently accosted, ambushed, and physically assaulted at SFSU during a speech on the sex discrimination that women face in their own single-sex sports category.

As Biden and those who adhere to his ideology empower mentally ill men, the radical trans activists become more and more violent. Riley Gaines is a polite young woman who does not speak against transgenders. She speaks up for women’s rights. The lunatics in the clip below tried to hold her hostage and ransom her. For that stance, she gets physically assaulted by mentally ill men. If you don’t believe me, watch the clip. Riley wrote on Twitter: “The prisoners are running the asylum at SFSU…I was ambushed and physically hit twice by a man. This is proof that women need sex-protected spaces. Still only further assures me I’m doing something right. When they want you silent, speak louder.” The prisoners are running the asylum at SFSU…I was ambushed and physically hit twice by a man. This is proof that women need sex-protected spaces. Still only further assures me I’m doing something right. When they want you silent, speak louder. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/uJW3x9RERf — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 7, 2023 Gaines has become a vocal opponent of biological men competing in women’s sports. She competed against University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas during college. Thomas walked around the women’s locker room with his penis hanging out, asking women for dates. He’s a complete fraud who is cashing in. A Few Responses

