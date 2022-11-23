Club Q Shooter Is Non-Binary, Uses They/Them Pronouns

According to his attorneys, the Club Q shooter is non-binary, The Denver Post reports. This story will disappear quickly.

The person suspected of killing five and wounding 18 after opening fire in a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs is nonbinary, their defense attorney wrote in court filings Tuesday.

Joseph Archambault and Michael Bowman, the state public defenders for suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich, filed a slew of motions Tuesday and included a footnote about Aldrich’s identity.

“Anderson Aldrich is nonbinary,” the footnote states. “They use they/them pronouns, and for the purpose of all formal filings, will be addressed as Mx. Aldrich.”

Aldrich is being held on suspicion of murder and bias-motivated crimes concerning the shooting at Club Q late Saturday night.

It’s now a mystery as to why this is a hate crime.

His original name is Nicholas Brink, but because of online bullying, he changed it after his 16th birthday to Anderson Aldrich.

