Clueless in the swamp! Kamala says “enjoy the long weekend”



















Kamala Harris wants you to “enjoy the long weekend.” Apparently, she doesn’t know Memorial Day is to honor our fallen soldiers. Maybe she lived in Canada too long.

She is the Vice President and says nothing to honor our fallen soldiers. What a horrid little swamp creature she is. Someone with some knowledge needs to proof her tweets before they go out.

Enjoy the long weekend. pic.twitter.com/ilGOrod4AW — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 29, 2021

This is what she ignored:

Her stupidity didn’t go over well on Twitter. Here are a few responses:

I know you think the "long weekend" is a chance to post a pic of yourself and get some mimosas as you plan to rip our country apart but it’s actually a time to appreciate the brave soldiers who died for our country & to reflect on the LIFETIME their families spend without them. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 29, 2021

Kamala Harris is a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/pQFXLymUyd — Valerie (@ValerieNYC1) May 30, 2021

Long weekend? I know many are upset & saying this is disrespectful, but I believe you are really just stupid. — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) May 29, 2021

You are a disgrace to the office you hold, the Constitution, and those who died protecting it. — Matthew Betley 🇺🇸 (@MatthewBetley) May 29, 2021

And what exactly is this weekend?

Honor that, not yourself. 🇺🇸#MemorialDayWeekend — Mrs. Rutter ™ (@lindarutter) May 29, 2021

Oh, so this “long weekend” doesn’t have any special meaning whatsoever? Unbelievably cold hearted and utterly disrespectful. pic.twitter.com/Cpprxh4BRc — Carmen G.🎖 (@PuebloExigeRD) May 29, 2021

