Clueless in the swamp! Kamala says “enjoy the long weekend”

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Kamala Harris wants you to “enjoy the long weekend.” Apparently, she doesn’t know Memorial Day is to honor our fallen soldiers. Maybe she lived in Canada too long.

She is the Vice President and says nothing to honor our fallen soldiers. What a horrid little swamp creature she is. Someone with some knowledge needs to proof her tweets before they go out.

This is what she ignored:

Her stupidity didn’t go over well on Twitter. Here are a few responses:


