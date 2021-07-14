Clyburn fears a 2022 loss if the filibuster holds – Manchin looks shaky

















In remarks to Politico, the House Majority Whip said he wants Biden to authorize a “carve-out” to the filibuster that would allow Democrats to basically do anything they want. They want to get their legislation through, claiming this is essential to the Constitution.

Clyburn said he is afraid Dems will lose if they don’t rig the system.

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) told Politico Biden “should endorse” the idea of creating a carveout to the legislative filibuster in the Senate for legislation that applies to the Constitution.

They will pass one extremist bill after another if this happens.

Biden could “pick up the phone and tell [Sen.] Joe Manchin, ‘Hey, we should do a carve-out.’” Clyburn said, referring to the centrist West Virginia Democrat who has resisted filibuster reform. “I don’t care whether he does it in a microphone or on the telephone — just do it.”

THEY DON’T WANT IT FOR THE CONSTITUTION, THEY WANT TO REMAIN IN POWER

If the two voting rights bills before Congress don’t reach Biden’s desk soon, Clyburn said, “Democrats can kiss the majority goodbye.”

“I can see in a state like Georgia — where people stepped up in January in a way nobody thought they ever would — I can see the disappointment in the voters to the extent that [Sen. Rafael] Warnock would not be back,” he added.

ALERT

Senator Joe Manchin is eager to meet with the cut and run Texas Democrats about a carve-out for the filibuster. Joe cannot be trusted to stick with anything that isn’t far-left.

Sen. Joe Manchin says he will meet with the Texas Democrats. Asked if he would support a carve-out in the filibuster just for voting rights legislation, Manchin wouldn’t answer, saying only that he’s “anxious to meet with” the legislators. – via NBC’s Hill team — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) July 13, 2021

