CNN airs a clip of black AL fans saying Trump’s treated unfairly

CNN asked fans if they believed the president is receiving fair treatment as they headed for the game between #1 ranked LSU Tigers and #2 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

“No. No, I don’t,” a Black Alabama fan said. “I don’t because when the man tries to help the country, and you instead try to find a situation to throw out his character…ain’t no perfect president because everybody [has] their cause, but I think he’s been treated unfairly.”

They then asked a White woman what she thought.

“I think it’s ridiculous. I think it’s unfair,” she said of the Democrat’s impeachment inquisition. “I wish they would focus on getting stuff done instead of harassing the president.”

Surprisingly, CNN aired it. They probably allowed it since everyone knows Alabama is Trump’s country anyway.

We already reported the incredible reception the President received in Alabama at the Alabama-LSU game, but here’s one tweet of the sustained and rousing reception and the standing ovation. It is still America in Alabama.

President @realDonaldTrump gets a loud ovation from the fans in Bryant-Denny Stadium during the first timeout of the LSU/Alabama game.@wdsu pic.twitter.com/IgHWvFTyAU — Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) November 9, 2019

A man named Don, we will leave out the last name, whose page has disappeared from Twitter, tweeted Saturday, “All I heard was booing,” after the clearly loud welcome the rest of us heard. Conservative actor Dean Cain retweeted with the appropriate skepticism, repeating his question with a question mark and a laughing icon after it.

All you hear is booing? 🤣 https://t.co/4oY8OkQBHE — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) November 9, 2019

People hear what they want to hear I guess. Don and his friends probably heard their own voices booing.