CNN alleges alternative platforms like Parler are a ‘threat to democracy’

Some of the mainstream media attacks on alternative websites are meant to eliminate the competition as their viewers fade away. It’s not all about politics, although they do want to manipulate your thoughts and actions. Alternative platforms are in their crosshairs as people leave cable, Twitter, and Facebook.

CNN employees Brian Stelter and Pamela Brown discussed the exodus of Trump supporters from Facebook and Twitter when they decided ‘alt-tech’ is a threat to democracy.

“I think big picture Pamela, here’s the concerning trend line here: people are going more and more into their own echo chambers, more and more into their own bubbles, especially Trump voters,” said Stelter, who is often referred to as CNN’s “house eunuch by conservative pundit Tucker Carlson.

This is from an extremely unreliable blatherskite who only talks within a bubble with his echo chamber mates.

He mispronounced ‘parler’ as ‘parlor,’ when it’s actually, Par-lé as in French. When you send something out, you parley.

Getting back to Stelter’s echo chamber.

“Mmmhmm, that’s what I was gonna say,” Brown said, bobbing in agreement.

“There’s this new social media app called Parler getting a lot of attention because conservatives are leaving, saying they’re leaving Twitter and Facebook, going off to Parler because they believe Parler is a safer space for them,” Stelter continued. “What we’re seeing is even more of a bunker mentality in right-wing media, and ultimately that’s not good for the country.”

What he means is it’s not good for the lying media who hope to manipulate all those who disagree with them as they transform this country into a socialist/communist nation. They want to tell us what to believe and what to think. They will let us know what we are allowed to see, read, think, and say.

Watch:

Pamela Brown (daughter of Democrat Gov. John Y. Brown Jr.) speaks fluent CNN: “It’s a THREAT to DEMOCRACY, that these people are in echo chambers and they’re getting fed a DIET of LIES”! — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) November 12, 2020