Fulton County burst pipe & vote counting news

As we reported, Georgia Republican Party chairman David Shafer revealed that Pipe-Gate was used by Fulton County election workers to count votes in secret without observers present.

WHY DID COUNTING CONTINUE WITHOUT REPUBLICAN OBSERVERS?

There was an observer, but not a Republican.

Let me repeat. Fulton County elections officials told the media and our observers that they were shutting down the tabulation center at State Farm Arena at 10:30 p.m. on election night only to continue counting ballots in secret until 1:00 a.m. — David Shafer (@DavidShafer) November 10, 2020

The @AJC is gaslighting you when they report that there is no evidence of irregularity in the election. — David Shafer (@DavidShafer) November 10, 2020

THE BURST PIPE WAS A NO-NOTHING

A public records request led to the exposure of a text message by Atlanta Hawks vice president of facilities Geoffrey Stiles stating the story about a burst pipe was exaggerated. It was a slow leak, a nothingburger that was contained quickly.

WHY WAS THE COUNTING DRAGGED OUT?

Fulton County claimed the pipe burst in the State Farm Arena where they were counting votes and they had to stop counting for four hours and continue the counting for days after. No ballots were wet and nothing was damaged.

It’s suspicious because this is how communists win the vote in Latin American countries – they stop the counting.

Fulton County is [communist] Stacey Abrams’ territory and Donald Trump was in the lead at the time the statement was tweeted by State Farm at 9:19 pm. Why did they have to stop counting for so long, dump the GOP observer, and then hold over the counting?

Most importantly: No ballots or equipment were damaged during this incident. — FultonCountyGeorgia (@FultonInfo) November 6, 2020

Statement regarding absentee ballot tabulation at State Farm Arena: https://t.co/nXaqdPpefk pic.twitter.com/ENXzLTposH — State Farm Arena (@StateFarmArena) November 4, 2020