Fulton County burst pipe & vote counting news

By
M. Dowling
-
0

As we reported, Georgia Republican Party chairman David Shafer revealed that Pipe-Gate was used by Fulton County election workers to count votes in secret without observers present.

WHY DID COUNTING CONTINUE WITHOUT REPUBLICAN OBSERVERS?

There was an observer, but not a Republican.

THE BURST PIPE WAS A NO-NOTHING

A public records request led to the exposure of a text message by Atlanta Hawks vice president of facilities Geoffrey Stiles stating the story about a burst pipe was exaggerated. It was a slow leak, a nothingburger that was contained quickly.

WHY WAS THE COUNTING DRAGGED OUT?

Fulton County claimed the pipe burst in the State Farm Arena where they were counting votes and they had to stop counting for four hours and continue the counting for days after. No ballots were wet and nothing was damaged.

It’s suspicious because this is how communists win the vote in Latin American countries – they stop the counting.

Fulton County is [communist] Stacey Abrams’ territory and Donald Trump was in the lead at the time the statement was tweeted by State Farm at 9:19 pm. Why did they have to stop counting for so long, dump the GOP observer, and then hold over the counting?

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.