CNN Analyst Says the Star Spangled Banner Is Problematic

CNN’s Angela Rye, speaking with host Jake Tapper about national anthem protests on Tuesday, told the CNN anchor that the national anthem itself is “problematic.”
“There is a second verse that Colin Kaepernick brought attention to that has yet to be discussed on broad platforms,” she said.
The CNN analyst was referencing Kaepernick’s citation of Francis Scott Key’s original lyrics to the poem, which they says reference slavery.
Leftists have wanted to get rid of the song for a long time, claiming falsely that it’s racist.
They found a line in the third stanza no one ever sees or sings that they object to — “No refuge could save the hireling and slave/From the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave”
Mark Clague, a musicologist at the University of Michigan and the founding board chairman of the Star Spangled Music Foundation, refuted the accusation.
He explained:
The social context of the song comes from the age of slavery, but the song itself isn’t about slavery, and it doesn’t treat whites differently from blacks. The reference to slaves is about the use, and in some sense the manipulation, of black Americans to fight for the British, with the promise of freedom. The American forces included African-Americans as well as whites. The term “freemen,” whose heroism is celebrated in the fourth stanza, would have encompassed both.
RADICAL RYE
Ms. Rye is a radical who sees racism in her toes in the morning when she wakes up. She wants statues of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson torn down, at least that is what she said last year. She is a hopeless leftist and would need intervention to change. CNN is also hopelessly leftist.
She, and much of the media, are part of the hate America crowd. They only see the bad, not the good, and they are going to replace it with their vision of good.
The truth is Ms. Rye’s and CNN’s ignorance is problematic.
Our country is under siege from Marxist forces. Attempting to tear down every tradition which made us strong.
The Star Spangled Banner is only Problematic to those who lack the intelligence to understand the true meaning of the lyrics. And just for the record the lyrics you are referring to are not in the second verse, they are in the third verse which is rarely if ever sung.
The reason some people find the third verse to be objectionable is because they have not made much real effort to understand its actual meaning. They see the word “SLAVE” and freaked out. A lot of people have never even heard the third verse because it is rarely ever sung.
Here are the lyrics of the third verse.
And where is that band who so vauntingly swore
That the havoc of war and the battle’s confusion,
A home and a country should leave us no more!
Their blood has washed out their foul footsteps’ pollution.
No refuge could save the hireling and slave’
From the terror of flight and the gloom of the grave:
And the star-spangled banner in triumph doth wave
O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave.
Here is how historians explain the lyrics…
• The Star Spangled Banner lyrics “the hireling ” refers to the British use of Mercenaries (German Hessians) in the American War of Independence
• The Star Spangled Banner lyrics “…and slave” is a direct reference to the British practice of Impressment (kidnapping American seamen and forcing them into service on British man-of war ships). This was an Important cause of the War of 1812
• Francis Scott Key then describes the Star Spangled Banner as a symbol of triumph over all adversity