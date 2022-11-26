CNN Analyst: “This Freedom of Speech Is Just Nonsense”

The Democrat media, especially CNN, is extremely distraught over amnesty for some accounts that are being reinstated on Twitter. Musk already said the accounts would be monitored. The media is ignoring that.

Former CIA analyst Bob Baer claimed on CNN that Vlad Putin is going to be all over Twitter and there won’t be any control over it.

He “guarantees” Russia “will be all over Twitter supporting the far right.”

“Putin’s going to be all over Twitter…fake accounts, spoofed accounts…this is a great opportunity for him.”

Baer claims when Musk talks about the “popular voice, he’s really talking about Russian intelligence.”

According to Baer, if you don’t want to arm Ukraine, you’re supporting Russia.

Baer thinks you need 7,000 people to go through the accounts.

“It’s not right. And you know, this freedom of speech is just nonsense because you can’t go into a movie theater and yell ‘fire.’ It’s against the law. What Putin is going to do & the Russians is they’re going to use this as a vehicle to save himself in Ukraine.”

By the way, there is nothing in the Constitution or any law that says you can’t yell “Fire!” in a movie theater. That’s an example of what could legitimately get someone in trouble.

