18,000 Migrants A Day Might End Up in Fort Bliss or Hotels

Federal Judge Emmett Sullivan struck down Title 42. It allowed Border Patrol agents to very quickly remove border crossers and illegal aliens arriving at the southern border.

Rather than appealing the judge’s decision, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas asked the court for five weeks to wind down Title 42.

Sullivan said in the new order that he was granting the Biden administration’s request for a stay with “GREAT RELUCTANCE.”

The ruling striking down Title 42 will be now on hold until midnight December 21. Right before Christmas, up to 18,000 or more a day will flood the border.

We can expect 18,000 unvetted criminals, welfare recipients, terrorists, and some good people a day to pour in.

Title 42 was the only thing keeping 500,000+ illegal aliens a month from flooding the border. We don’t have a border or any immigration laws. All illegal aliens are called asylum seekers and Chuck Schumer wants them all to have citizenship so they can vote only for Democrats. That way, we have a one party country with Democrats as the sole rulers.

THEY COULD GO TO FT. BLISS

During an El Paso, Texas, city council meeting, officials suggested they have asked the Biden administration to consider opening Fort Bliss to house the soon-to-come millions. About 5.5 million have already come under Biden if you count gotaways.

“We have made that point very clear to the federal government that, you know, one way to solve this also would be to open up Fort Bliss — no different than how we did with the Afghans,” a city official said, referencing when the Biden administration opened the military base to thousands of Afghans flown to the U.S. last year.

“We’ve reached out, we’ve challenged everyone we’ve talked to … with respect to this crisis,” the official said.

Biden and his far-left administration wanted Title 42 struck down so he could get all these Democrats into the country.

City officials also revealed that Biden’s DHS has released nearly 72,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into El Paso, alone, in the last five months. Those testing positive for the Chinese coronavirus are being put up in hotel rooms, often paid for by non-governmental organizations, subsidized by the federal taxpayer, and the Biden regime, funded only by the federal taxpayer.

When Title 42 ends we could see 15,000 – 17,000 crossings a day – more than the entire population of Martha’s Vineyard Border Patrol is completely overwhelmed and the Biden Administration needs to be held accountable #ImpeachMayorkas #StandUpForAmerica pic.twitter.com/9z60vTaCFA — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) November 21, 2022

VIDEO: Migrants in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, hoping to enter the United States, say they are “super happy” about the decision of a US federal judge to throw out Title 42, which allowed the use of public health rules to block the entry of asylum-seeking migrants. pic.twitter.com/NMLupxqRkj — AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 17, 2022

Related