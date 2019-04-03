CNN asks if chants of “lock her up” don’t warrant time in a Federal pen

CNN’s famous anchor, the affected elitist Christiane Amanpour suggested that Trump supporters who jokingly chanted, “Lock her up,” at Trump rallies should be arrested by the FBI and thrown in Federal prisons.

The biased broad never said anything like that when Ilhan Omar ranted against Jews or when the hard-left slammed Supreme Court building doors cursing and threatening Justice Kavanaugh and his family.

Amanpour made the comment while interviewing Jim Comey. Even the disgraced FBI director said people are allowed to speak freely. Even him!

“That’s not a role for government to play,” Comey said a little perplexed by the question. “The beauty of this country is people can say what they want even if it’s misleading and its demagoguery. The people should have shut it down. We’re Republicans who understand the rule of law and the values that they claim to stand for, shame on them, but it wasn’t a role for government to play.”

The left wants to be in charge of the definition of hate speech and then they want to ban it under threat of banishment, fines, and imprisonment. Facebook is about to ban all hate speech as defined by Zuckerberg, and they have already made the Capitalism Is Freedom Facebook page nearly invisible. Our numbers at the Sentinel have gone way down because of it.

If Democrats become the only party with power over us, God help us.