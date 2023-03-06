CNN Boss Jeff Zucker Wouldn’t Let Staff Look Into Origins of Coronavirus

A “well-placed” CNN insider told Fox News Digital on Monday that then-CNN boss Jeff Zucker wouldn’t allow staff to chase down the origins of the coronavirus in the early months of the pandemic. He considered it a “Trump talking point.”

“People are slowly waking up from the fog,” the insider told Fox News Digital.

The “most trusted name in news” is anything but that when it comes to coronavirus.

CNN’s big concern in February 2020 was Donald Trump’s task force was too white.

In May of 2020, CNN, in an article titled, China has been trying to avoid fallout from coronavirus. Now 100 countries are pushing for an investigation, promotes Chinese propaganda, and dismisses the coalition of 122 nations who are calling for an investigation of the causes of the virus. The coalition just signed on to a European draft resolution.

CNN sympathetically describes China’s President Xi as a “lone warrior.”

Fox News digital:

Fox News Digital pointed to an article on March 28, 2020, CNN’s Oliver Darcy published a story headlined, “Here’s how to debunk coronavirus misinformation and conspiracy theories from friends and family.” It offered advice about dealing with pesky loved ones who didn’t believe in mainstream COVID-19 narratives at the time.

CNN host Fareed Zakaria once said “the far right has now found its own virus conspiracy theory” while discussing the possibility of a lab leak, Fox reported.

A CNN headline from April 2020 reading “Nearly 30% in the US believe a coronavirus theory that’s almost certainly not true” was based on a Pew Research poll taken at the time.

“Its origin is up for debate, but it wasn’t made in a lab,” CNN reported. “There’s still much we don’t know about the coronavirus pandemic, but virus experts agree on one piece of its origin story: The virus likely originated in a bat, not in a Chinese lab.”

The headlines in their online paper claimed the origin of coronavirus from a lab was a conspiracy theory, and all the hosts were onboard.

If they did this spin for the deadliest pandemic in 100 years, do you think they didn’t do something similar for an election? — Chuck Lyons (@ChuckSteeleSr) March 6, 2023

