Biden’s DHS Denies Novak Djokovic Entry to the United States

Novak Djokovic, who is from Serbia, will not participate in the BNP Paribas Open this month after the Biden administration denied his entry to the United States, due to him being unvaccinated against COVID-19.

He is currently ranked No. 1 in the world by the Association of Tennis Professionals.

Djokovic, 35, requested a vaccine waiver, which would have allowed him to enter the U.S. unvaccinated, but Biden’s Homeland Security Department rejected it.

This is 100% politics and 0% science.

Even Australia let Djokovic into the country.

Vaccines do nothing to keep someone from catching or spreading the virus. There’s also the fact that the pandemic is over.

The Biden administration will not end the vaccine mandate although it is well past time. Is Big Pharma influencing the decision?

Maybe Big Pharma has nothing to do with it but the US Open has partnered with Moderna.

“Moderna is proud to be a partner of the US Open. We are working to deliver on the promise of mRNA science to create a new generation of transformative medicines for patients.”

One has to wonder why Biden is not dropping the mandate.

5x vaxxed Biden, Fauci, Kamala, Bourla, Walensky, all get Covid. But the unvaccinated Djokovic is denied entry, because he poses a public health risk. This is the sad state of science™ in 2023… pic.twitter.com/uuWdqlautg — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) March 6, 2023

