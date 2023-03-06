Antifa Terrorist Arrested in Atlanta Is a Staff Attorney for SPLC

One of the Antifa domestic terrorists arrested for attacking police yesterday was an attorney on staff at the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). That’s the organization self-appointed to map domestic terrorists and terrorist groups.

The FBI used the SPLC as a source for who should be considered domestic terrorists. The military uses them too.

On April 9, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the establishment of the Countering Extremism Working Group, which would “receive information from both internal and external Subject Matter Experts,” who would serve as consultants.

The members of the group are radical leftists.

Joe Biden just welcomed the anti-Christian group SPLC to the group.

House and Senate Democrats endorsed the Southern Poverty Law Center’s (SPLC) “Year in Hate” report. The Southern Poverty Law Center is an anti-Christian, anti-conservative hate group. Their report, as expected, labels conservative and Christian nonprofits as hate groups.

“Consider that the Family Research Council … is included on SPLC’s list of hate groups. ‘Antifa,’ however – with its legions of masked, violent thugs – is not,” RepMattGaetz wrote in a 2018 letter to the FBI.

