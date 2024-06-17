CNN: Calling the US a Republic Is “A Conspiracy Theory”

Democrats don’t like to refer to the USA as a Constitutional Republic because they are turning us into a socialist democracy. We finally have a CNN reporter spilling the beans. He ordains that calling America a Republic is “an attack on democracy.” It’s probably homophobic, xenophobic, and racist too.

CNN also calls it a conspiracy theory to call America a Constitutional Republic.

“Democracy is two wolves and a lamb voting on what to have for lunch. “Liberty is a well-armed lamb contesting the vote!”

CNN Reporter Claims Trump Supporters Calling America A Republic Is ‘An Attack On Democracy’ pic.twitter.com/XQP3AQ8KY9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 17, 2024

Democrats want to change the language to end our Constitutional Republic and make us into a direct democracy as they bring in millions of people who will vote for them.

The only reason Republicans make the point is precisely because they are trying to destroy our Republic and make us into communists, or to be euphemistic, socialists.

Pure democracy is “majority rules” – whether the majority is ethical or moral. In a pure democracy, if 51% of the people want X, and X is harmful to the other 49% – too bad for the 49%.

It leads to mob rule.

The United States is a democracy in a general sense, but in the specific sense, it is not yet, but it is what the Democrats want. It is why they want to get rid of the Electoral College and make the Supreme Court a political arm of the Democrat Party.

For example, the Electoral College gives voice to states with smaller populations. Otherwise, California and New York would decide every national question.

