Kaepernick calls for riots, Twitter fails to slam it with a public interest notice

After smacking a ‘public interest notice’ on President Trump’s tweet early this morning, probably in retaliation for his executive order on Thursday, they failed to slam Colin Kaepernick’s tweet calling for violence. Twitter obviously wants to censor the right and the President. They are a political activist organization.

Marxist Kaepernick tweeted, “When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction. The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance.”

“We have the right to fight back! Rest in Power George Floyd,” he added.

George Floyd’s fiancé already made it clear that he won’t rest in peace with this type of violence and destruction. He was a forgiving, God-fearing person.

It is a clear call for violence and destruction as the rioters burn down the city, including a police precinct and 170 businesses.

When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction. The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance. We have the right to fight back! Rest in Power George Floyd — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) May 28, 2020

A Minneapolis police officer pinned Mr. Floyd, 46, to the ground and pressed his knee into his neck. In footage of the Monday arrest, Floyd could be heard saying, “I can’t breathe” as the officer, who has since been fired, continued to hold his knee on his neck. Floyd died at a hospital later that day from asphyxiation.

The other three officers, also fired, stood around while Officer Chauvin pressed his knee on his neck. At first, two officers pressed on Floyd’s back at the same time.

Judge Jeanine was on Fox & Friends this morning and said Mr. Floyd was calling for his mother and the Officer still didn’t relax his knee.

What we don’t agree with is people generalizing to all police and all white people. That’s bigotry and hate. It solves nothing.

That is what bigot LeBron James did on Instagram: