US Will Fund Two Terrorist Groups in Syria

A former affiliate of al Qaeda/ISIS controls Syria. They claim to be moderates.

The Biden administration will support the new administration, which means funding. Abu Mohammed al-Golani, who has been designated a terrorist by the U.S. He has emerged as the leading figure in Syria’s liberation. His militants are Hayat Tahrir al-Sham-led (HTS), which is a designated terrorist group.

Allegedly, they split from al Qaeda.

If they follow some vague guidelines, we’ll send the usual pallets of gold.

“This transition process should lead to credible, inclusive, and non-sectarian governance that meets international standards of transparency and accountability, consistent with the principles of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254,” Blinken wrote.

“The transition process and new government must also uphold clear commitments to fully respect the rights of minorities, facilitate the flow of humanitarian assistance to all in need, prevent Syria from being used as a base for terrorism or posing a threat to its neighbors, and ensure that any chemical or biological weapons stockpiles are secured and safely destroyed,” Blinken said.

At the same time, we are funding the “noble” militants who are in Syria with still another group of militants.

The US found out that a reporter who was believed to be dead for 12 years was alive. Hopefully, we can at least get him back.

Lawmakers believe all the players are bad guys. Donald Trump said we should stay out of this civil war.

