CNN Dumps Tapper’s Primetime Show & Activists Try to Take Down the CEO

CNN’s far-left activists are resisting the new CEO and want to bring him down. According to Jon Nicosia’s source, they plan to leak and demonize. Nicosia tweeted:

“The current plan for the ‘resistance wing’ of @CNN is to bring CEO Chris Licht down via 1k cuts. Leaks, public questioning of his directives, and casting him as destroying the channels “journalism” in favor of being in the middle” – They go on…

“Look for more leaks and backbiting to show up on the pages of sympathetic media reporters at other organizations. Along with casting Licht as “John Malone’s henchman.”

All Malone wants is for CNN to go back to being a news station and report down the middle.

TAPPER BOMBED IN PRIMETIME

In other news, Jake Tapper, one of the most awful ‘journalists’ on TV lost his show. He’s going back to his 4 pm bomb, The Lead.

His primetime show will end after the midterms.

“As part of a special lineup, Jake agreed to anchor the 9p hour through the midterm elections,” a CNN spokesperson said. “At the completion of that schedule, he’ll be returning to his award-winning program The Lead. We will announce post-election plans for that time slot in the coming days.”

His ratings are terrible. In October, Tapper averaged only 691,000 viewers. Notably, his daytime program “The Lead,” which has been guest-hosted by other CNN anchors during his primetime stint, regularly had higher viewership than his 9 p.m. show and averaged 839,000 viewers last month.

Tapper’s not a journalist. He’s a leftist activist.

Six days before a huge midterm election and CNN’s highest-rated program can’t even attract 650,000 viewers. Context: Fox News attracting more than 5x the audience in the same timeslot. https://t.co/pFvps0i0s4 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 2, 2022

Related