Musk’s Censorship Consultants Are WOKES Led by Twitter Despot Yoel Roth

Elon Musk’s appointee Yoel Roth is consulting on Twitter censorship with a bunch of WOKE leftists and one Bush Center globalist. There isn’t an unbiased person in the flock. Musk says they are leaders of civil society.

Musk plans to have a content moderation council that will include people with widely divergent views, but we only see WOKES so far, and the leader, Yoel Roth, is a Republican hater.

Musk wrote on Twitter:

Twitter will not allow anyone who was de-platformed for violating Twitter rules back on platform until we have a clear process for doing so, which will take at least a few more weeks.

Twitter’s content moderation council will include representatives with widely divergent views, which will certainly include the civil rights community and groups who face hate-fueled violence.

This is what Yoel just put out:



Catturd is not impressed.

LOL – @elonmusk should just go ahead and put Rob Reiner, Hunter Biden, Barack Obama, Elizabeth Warren, Bette Midler, and Cher on the new Twitter moderation council … They’re actual to the right of the far left lunatics he’s considering. I was 100% wrong – nothing’s changing. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) November 2, 2022

There are no Trump supporters yet.

Does that include someone to represent Trump supporters? — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 2, 2022

Yoel will lead the flock, and he thinks Republicans are Nazis.

Yes, that person in the pink hat is clearly a bigger threat to your brand of feminism than ACTUAL NAZIS IN THE WHITE HOUSE. — Yoel Roth (@yoyoel) January 22, 2017

Yoel thinks all red states are fly-over country filled with racists, and Donald Trump is an orange tangerine. That sounds like an independent, unbiased thinker.

I think Yoel is a yellow banana peel.

.@ElonMusk, so you agree with Yoel Roth that all the red states are just fly-over country filled with racists?

God, help us. pic.twitter.com/l5r1VrUYSn — Glen Woodfin (@GlenWoodfin) November 1, 2022

Here’s more about Yoel from Terrence K. Williams.

So read these tweets from @yoyoel the head of Safety and Integrity. He believes people are racist if they don’t like Obama and believes Trump supporters NAZIS. This is guy is not going to be fair and will target Trump Supporters. We are all Nazis in his eyes! pic.twitter.com/CiJGo1IDVO — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) November 2, 2022

Yoel has called Kellyanne ‘Joseph Goebbels.’

“This guy is constantly attacking Trump voters, Trump, Mitch McConnell, you name it.” Conway also said, “It’s horrible the way [Roth] looks at people.” He’s the Twitter Nazi.

On Fox & Friends, Kellyanne Conway appears to direct online harassment at Twitter’s head of site integrity, Yoel Roth: “Somebody in San Francisco will wake him up and tell him he’s about to get a lot more followers.” pic.twitter.com/H9ceUu6Ezv — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) May 27, 2020

Liz Wheeler explains her concerns about Yoel. He’s dismissing half the nation. We’re not even worth any consideration. That is what he thinks.

Yoel Roth is a textbook example of what’s wrong with Twitter. Full episode here: https://t.co/7ggo0LWLp8 pic.twitter.com/BWCtzGBiaA — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) November 2, 2022

