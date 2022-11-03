Musk’s Censorship Consultants Are WOKES Led by Twitter Despot Yoel Roth

By
M Dowling
-
2
37

Elon Musk’s appointee Yoel Roth is consulting on Twitter censorship with a bunch of WOKE leftists and one Bush Center globalist. There isn’t an unbiased person in the flock. Musk says they are leaders of civil society.

Musk plans to have a content moderation council that will include people with widely divergent views, but we only see WOKES so far, and the leader, Yoel Roth, is a Republican hater.

Musk wrote on Twitter:

Twitter will not allow anyone who was de-platformed for violating Twitter rules back on platform until we have a clear process for doing so, which will take at least a few more weeks.

Twitter’s content moderation council will include representatives with widely divergent views, which will certainly include the civil rights community and groups who face hate-fueled violence.

This is what Yoel just put out:

Catturd is not impressed.

There are no Trump supporters yet.

Yoel will lead the flock, and he thinks Republicans are Nazis.

Yoel thinks all red states are fly-over country filled with racists, and Donald Trump is an orange tangerine. That sounds like an independent, unbiased thinker.

I think Yoel is a yellow banana peel.

Here’s more about Yoel from Terrence K. Williams.

Yoel has called Kellyanne ‘Joseph Goebbels.’

“This guy is constantly attacking Trump voters, Trump, Mitch McConnell, you name it.” Conway also said, “It’s horrible the way [Roth] looks at people.” He’s the Twitter Nazi.

Liz Wheeler explains her concerns about Yoel. He’s dismissing half the nation. We’re not even worth any consideration. That is what he thinks.


Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
2 hours ago

As many suspected he is a law unto himself.
Sad! All that wealth and no common sense for day to day living.

What a Freakin’ Joke
What a Freakin’ Joke
1 hour ago
Reply to  Peter B. Prange

Yes, if he wanted to make Twitter into a free speech platform, he just wasted $44,000,000,000. Even with Bidenflation, that’s a lot of cash that could have been put to better use. Obviously, Musk has other motives, entirely. What a disappointment. This Yoel creep is sickening, and seems to have scammed Musk, big-time. He’s a real turd in the punch bowl.

