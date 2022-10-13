CNN Said Parts of the Dossier Were Confirmed, But None Were, So Who Lied

CNN wants to be seen as a legitimate news source but firing Brian Stelter, relegating Don Lemon to 6 am, and disappearing Jim Sciutto doesn’t get them there. Many other activist journalists need to go, but mostly they need to take down Russiagate articles that were never confirmed despite their claiming they were. We also need to know who lied to them.

A CNN story from February 10, 2017, US investigators corroborate some aspects of the Russia dossier authored by Evan Perez and the now missing Jim Sciutto, is still posted, and no one at CNN is bothering to explain who lied. We now know from Brian Auten that the dossier was a fraud. None of it was confirmed. Even a million-dollar payment couldn’t get Christopher Steele to corroborate it.

Since Christopher Steele couldn’t confirm any of the dossier used for FISA warrants on Carter Page to spy on Donald Trump — even when offered a million-dollar bribe to do it –why is an article “confirming parts of it” not explained by CNN?

The main source for the dossier was a Russian asset, Igor Danschenko.

The article begins:

For the first time, US investigators say they have corroborated some of the communications detailed in a 35-page dossier compiled by a former British intelligence agent, multiple current and former US law enforcement and intelligence officials tell CNN.

None of the newly learned information relates to the salacious allegations in the dossier. Rather it relates to conversations between foreign nationals. …

…The corroboration, based on intercepted communications, has given US intelligence and law enforcement “greater confidence” in the credibility of some aspects of the dossier as they continue to actively investigate its contents, these sources say.

None were confirmed. So, who lied? Fake News CNN is still fake news. They leave dishonest stories up, so people continue to believe them.

Related