CNN Expert Says Trump Violated His Gag Order by Sharing a Video

By
M DOWLING
-
1
3

Trump posted a Fox News clip to his social media platform. A CNN expert thinks it violate Judge Mrechan’s gag order.

Former special counsel at the Department of Defense Ryan Goodman explains why he thinks a post made by former President Donald Trump to his social media may have violated a gag order instituted against him in the hush money case.


Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
11 seconds ago

Gag orders may at times have a legitimate purpose in not letting sensitive information being mad pubic, this hampering an investigation.
Gag order preventing criticism of the prosecution or the judge is simply unconstitutional.

0
Reply
