CNN Expert Says Trump Violated His Gag Order by Sharing a Video

Trump posted a Fox News clip to his social media platform. A CNN expert thinks it violate Judge Mrechan’s gag order.
Former special counsel at the Department of Defense Ryan Goodman explains why he thinks a post made by former President Donald Trump to his social media may have violated a gag order instituted against him in the hush money case.
Gag orders may at times have a legitimate purpose in not letting sensitive information being mad pubic, this hampering an investigation.
Gag order preventing criticism of the prosecution or the judge is simply unconstitutional.