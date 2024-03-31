MO Teen Savagely Beaten, Out of ICU, Limited Speech, Problems Walking

[NBC News] Kaylee Gain, the 16-year-old who was savagely beaten by a 15-year-old girl in what officials called a “deranged display of violence,” is out of the intensive care unit. She suffered frontal lobe brain damage, and her speech is currently limited. A family attorney said she has limited speech and trouble walking independently.

Kaylee Gain has been hospitalized since March 8 after the fight near Hazelwood East High School in St. Louis County, Missouri.

The video is brutal. Several people were brawling, and the black girl who beat her was much larger and kept punching her and slamming her head into the ground.

That girl was arrested on assault charges a day after the fight, authorities said.

Police said the victim was found “suffering a severe head injury” and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

In an update Friday, an attorney for Gain’s family said she was out of the intensive care unit and “has been able to engage in limited verbal conversations.”

Kaylee can’t remember the fight.

The attorney confirmed reports that Gain had been involved in a fight on March 7 with a different teenager. Kaemmerer said that both girls were suspended after that incident.

He said it was unclear whether the March 8 brawl was retaliation.

Gain’s parents are calling for the 15-year-old to be tried as an adult. Authorities have not said if she will be tried as an adult.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in a post on X that the fight was “sickening” and the video was “difficult to watch.”

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey called the actions in the video a “deranged display of violence that must be punished to the full extent of the law.”

On Thursday, police announced that eight more teenagers were referred to St. Louis County Family Court for consideration of assault charges, NBC affiliate KSDK of St. Louis reported. They include a 17-year-old girl, a 17-year-old boy, two 16-year-old girls, three 16-year-old boys, and one 14-year-old girl. None of the teens have been taken into custody.

