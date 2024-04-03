NY Squatters: “The Insanity…Continues with No End in Sight”

Staten Island/Brooklyn Assemblyman Michael Tannousis said squatters could legally stay in vacated homes. He says it could take one to two years to evict them.

He said it will continue with no end in sight.

“You could come through the border, unvetted. You can get on a bus paid for, come to New York City. We pay for your shelter. We give you room and board. “We give you clothes. We give you funding. You can go steal from a drugstore. “Nothing will happen to you. No bail will be set on you. We do not cooperate with ICE and immigration officials.

“And now, even better, if you find property that appears to be vacant with the homeowner not there. You could stay there for a period of 30 days, or even if you don’t, even if you could show some kind of proof that you were there for 30 days or more, you now force that owner to take you to landlord tenant court, which any attorney in New York City will tell you thanks to former mayor Bill de Blasio, it will take the owner.”

Democrat officials no longer believe in private property, so this fits nicely with their ideology.

Who Gets Castle Doctrine?

Castle Doctrine: individuals have the right to use reasonable force, including deadly force, to protect themselves against an intruder in their home.

